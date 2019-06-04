Kentucky police searching for wanted mother with young child

Police in Logan County, Kentucky are trying to find a woman with a warrant who appears to have taken off with her young child.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Otero, 32, didn't show up to a custody hearing involving her 3-year-old daughter, Amya Grace Otero.

The girl's father told police Amanda may have left the state with their child. Police say Amanda has ties to Bowling Green, but also Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Tennessee.

Amanda Otero is 5'1" and 120 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. Amya Otero is 3' and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Amanda Otero may be armed.

Anyone with information about the mother and child should contact the Logan County Sheriff's Department at 270-726-4911.