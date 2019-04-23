Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak entering NCAA transfer portal

Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak has announced he will put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

"With graduation coming up next week, I knew I had an important decision to make for my future including my football and academic careers," Hoak tweeted.

Hoak played in five games for Kentucky in 2018, completing 50 percent of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns and one interception. The Ohio native lost the starting quarterback battle last season to Terry Wilson, who helped lead the Wildcats to the first 10-win season since the 1970s.

The quarterback thanked coach Mark Stoops and the UK staff for their response to his decision.