Kentucky ramps up COVID-19 testing as businesses prepare to reopen

As Kentucky reopens, testing for COVID-19 is seeing a major increase.

On Thursday, Governor Beshear announced a new partnership with First Care Clinics for 13 additional testing sites.

The Governor said the state now has the capacity to do 30,000 tests per week as they move forward.

Already there has been increased testing with Kroger, Walgreens, and some others. Beshear says more testing is the main ingredient in re-opening the economy and getting back to work.

He says his administration is working on a solution with the private sector to answer the question of what people need to do if they return to work and receive a screening that shows they need to be tested.

First Care is offering drive-through testing 7 days a week. They have locations in central, southern and eastern Kentucky in Frankfort, Winchester, Bardstown, Somerset, Danville, London, Pikeville, Corbin and Middlesboro along with other locations in western Kentucky.

Beshear said the locations will serve business, faith, and government offices as they look to reopen. The First Care locations join a total of 72 locations across Kentucky for testing.

“This is one of the reasons I believe we can do healthy at work,” said Governor Beshear. “One of the reasons I believe it will be tough, [we] have to be smart, have to be gradual. But with this capacity, with the partnerships, I talked about the capacity for 50,000 a week.”

Beshear says this partnership with testing is also with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Council of Churches, and other local, civic, and state organizations.

First Care is currently working on a way to communicate directly with employers about their services.

