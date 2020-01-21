Kentucky rapper, law enforcement shed light on Atlanta mall shooting

Statements from law enforcement and a Kentucky-based rapper are shedding light on a shooting that caused chaos outside an Atlanta mall last week.

The man shot by police on Saturday after refusing to drop his gun may have been trying to stop a robbery.

Law enforcement officials say that an officer responding to Lenox Square Mall found Christian Edlin and another person with “firearms pointed” at Antonio Williams.

The officer shot Edlin, who was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The manager for rapper 2KBABY said in a statement to WXIA-TV that Edlin was trying to stop someone who “snatched his chain.”

