Kentucky regulators reject water district's rate increase

Kentucky regulators have rejected a water district's request to increase rates by 33 percent, citing a lack of candor and a failure to properly provide documentation.

News outlets report the state Public Service Commission denied Southern Water & Sewer District's request Thursday.

A statement from the commission says Southern switched billing systems and lost some financial records, making it impossible to verify key portions of its application.

Southern's general manager, Dean Hall, says he believes enough information was provided. He says it'll become harder for the district to keep water running without the rate hike.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the average customer's bill would've increased about $13.20 a month. The utility serves about 5,400 homes and businesses in Floyd and Knott counties. Both are among Kentucky's poorest counties.

