Kentucky releases guidelines for retail businesses to reopen on May 20

It’s been more than two months since Governor Andy Beshear closed down non-essential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That, of course, includes retail stores.

In less than a week, however, they will be able to reopen under strict new guidelines. That gives businesses about a week to prepare, train employees, and make changes if they plan to open their doors on May 20.

The state has laid out many requirements for the new ‘Healthy at Work’ step. Just like restaurants, retail businesses can only operate at 33 percent capacity. Shoppers and employees are expected to maintain six feet of distance, and stores are encouraged to modify traffic patterns inside.

They’ll also need to create a system for people waiting outside.

In places where six feet of distance isn’t possible - like at the cash register - stores are encouraged to create barriers between employees and customers.

If shoppers need to sign a receipt, the pen must be sanitized.

Stores also have the option to open fitting rooms if they’re cleaned after each use, and clothes are sanitized before they go back out on the floor.

In addition to all of this, basic hygiene still applies. People need to wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and sanitize areas or items that have been touched.

This new normal probably won’t feel normal for shoppers. That’s why each business has been instructed to post the new guidelines outside of the stores.

Stores are also encouraged to continue offering sales online and over the phone, even if they choose to reopen.

