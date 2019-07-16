Kentucky removes tattoo scar ban from proposed regulations

Kentucky state leaders say they will no longer look to prohibit tattooing over scarred skin after receiving public feedback from its proposed regulations.

Cropped Photo: Courtesy: USMC

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent was to prohibit tattooing freshly scarred skin, but the state now believes there is a lack of evidence to support the ban.

“We truly appreciate the valuable input from the public in the regulation review process,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, Commissioner of Kentucky's Department of Public Health. "Based on comments received, we elected to remove the language relating to scar tissue.”

The new regulations will require artists to complete a blood-borne pathogen training program, and it also outlines an updated disinfectant and equipment sterilization process.

Minors will now need their parents to have a notarized statement of consent for them to get a tattoo.

There will be increased fees to offset inspection costs during tattoo studio registration.

Below are other amended changes to the proposed regulation.

Specifies that a studio using all disposable products is exempt from the clean room and autoclave requirements

Updates definitions for autoclave, disinfectant, hand-washing and sterilization

Updates the record keeping procedures to allow for more modern procedures

Revises the requirements for a temporary event license and workstation size.

The amendment will be on the agenda during the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee.