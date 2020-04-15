Kentucky reports first health care worker COVID-19 death

There are now more than 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear also announced Tuesday that 11 more Kentuckians have died.

We are currently looking at 2,210:

And when we take a look at a map of the state, we see just how many counties have confirmed cases - more than a hundred of our 120 counties:

We are also starting to see some trends here. We are seeing spikes in the number of cases in nursing homes right now. We know of at least 21 counties seeing coronavirus cases in nursing homes. The number of nursing homes we're talking about, statewide, is 35.

And the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes is now 34.

Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky had the first confirmed death of a healthcare worker, a woman working at a nursing home in Adair County.

Kenton County is also seeing coronavirus cases in nursing homes. We'll likely see more cases there because testing is about to ramp up as the state begins drive-thru testing in the county Wednesday..