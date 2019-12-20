Kentucky resident to appear on all-star season of 'Survivor'

A Kentucky man who won the reality TV show “Survivor” last year will put his skills to the test again during it's upcoming season when he returns to compete in an all-star round for $2 million.

News outlets report that Nick Wilson of Whitley County was announced Wednesday as one of the cast members of the show’s 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War." Wilson won the 37th season last fall.

A CBS news release says that during the new season, former winners from the show's two-decade run will compete for the largest prize in reality TV competition history.

Season 40 premieres in February.