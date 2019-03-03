Kentucky road crews remind drivers about black ice

Central Kentucky saw enough snow Sunday afternoon to remind us it's winter.

"We knew this was coming," J.R. Brandenburg, with Scott County Road Department, said. He had crews out starting around 2 p.m. Sunday.

"The worst of it was probably 2:30 to 3 o'clock," he said. "Snowed very hard, large flakes. It was coming down real hard and it covered the roads."

Scott County saw quite a bit of snow in a concentrated amount of time. It's that same snow that had some Kentuckians worried about roads.

Trooper Bernis Napier, with Kentucky State Police, said, "We have a lot of people that called 911 - which is an emergency line - checking on road conditions."

Napier said Kentucky State Police received multiple calls from people asking about road conditions. KSP posted to social media, reminding Kentuckians to only use 911 for emergencies.

"We need to keep those lines available for people who call with an emergency because with this weather obviously brings a lot of accidents, people running off the roadway that need a quick response."

Scott County crews said they were able to get roads clear, but worried about ice with dropping temperatures overnight.

"One thing we were concerned about was tonight the temperatures is going to drop into the teens, 18, I think. We wanted to get the slush off, get a layer of salt down to prevent black ice later on tonight."

Brandenburg hopes salt did the trick, but reminds drivers to keep an eye out.