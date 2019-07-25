Kentucky safety Davonte Robinson out for season with quadriceps injury

Photo: Regina Rickert
Updated: Thu 12:09 PM, Jul 25, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky safety Davonte Robinson will be out for the entire 2019 season after suffering a quadriceps injury.

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops says Robinson, a junior, suffered the injury Tuesday. Robinson will undergo surgery.

Robinson was a key player on Kentucky's 10-win team in 2018. The defensive standout started three games while amassing 42 tackles, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

The safety scored a defensive touchdown on the final play of the game against Florida in 2018 when he picked up a fumble and ran 30 yards for the touchdown.

Robinson played high school football at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

 
