Kentucky safety Davonte Robinson out for season with quadriceps injury

Kentucky safety Davonte Robinson will be out for the entire 2019 season after suffering a quadriceps injury.

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops says Robinson, a junior, suffered the injury Tuesday. Robinson will undergo surgery.

Robinson was a key player on Kentucky's 10-win team in 2018. The defensive standout started three games while amassing 42 tackles, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

The safety scored a defensive touchdown on the final play of the game against Florida in 2018 when he picked up a fumble and ran 30 yards for the touchdown.

Robinson played high school football at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.