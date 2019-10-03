Kentucky sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack was returned home after 78 years

It started out like any normal day at Blue Grass Airport, with staff transporting luggage carts and planes taxiing up and down the runway.

But news of one passenger on a plane landing Thursday prompted a special airport greeting.

With a water cannon salute, rows of American flags, and family on the tarmac, Ulis Steely was welcomed home for the first time in 78 years.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotion,” granddaughter-in-law Lorrie Steely said. “That's really all I can use to describe it, because of just tears, joy, all of the above."

Ulis Steely enlisted in the Navy days before his 18th birthday in 1934, serving his country for years until being killed in action during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

He left behind a wife, two kids, and a legacy that lived on for generations.

"He was a prankster,” nephew Coit Steely said. “He liked life, and it’s a shame his got cut so short."

Left with only the stories they've been told, the family that didn't get to meet Ulis has always been searching for closure.

"This has always been a shadow over his life,” Lorrie said. “He never got to meet his grandfather, his grandfather passed away and it's been something really emotionally taxing for him."

But a phone call in March delivered some of the answers they've been looking for, confirming that Ulis's remains have been identified and would be flown to Lexington.

A procession made up of friends, family and dozens of supporters started at the airport’s Gate 5 and traveled more than 90 miles to Ulis’s hometown of Corbin, Kentucky.

"I can't even begin to believe how many people are here to help us bring Grandpa home and honor him and make sure that he gets to his destination, his final destination safely," Lorrie said.

His final destination will be in the Corinth Cemetery where his parents placed a stone nearly 80 years ago, and where his family can now visit knowing he's home.

"We've always decorated it and everything else, but knowing he's going to be there is a relief," Coit said.