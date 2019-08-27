Kentucky sailor who died at Pearl Harbor coming home 78 years later

A Kentucky sailor who died at Pearl Harbor in 1941 is returning to Kentucky where he will be laid to rest.

Ulis Steely died at the age of 25 while on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. His remains were recently positively identified, and he is scheduled to be buried in Whitley County Oct. 5.

Steely was 18 when he joined the Navy.

"He was going to make a career out of the Navy," Ulis' cousin Colt Steely said. "He had been in 7 years.”

Family members say Steely could've survived the attack, but he wasn't thinking about himself.

"Ulis was out. He went back in to see about a friend and never did come back out," Colt Steely said.

Those who died on the USS Oklahoma were actually recovered between 1941 and 1944. A lot of those remains were buried in a cemetery in Hawaii for many years. Around 2015-2018, they were able to finally positively identify many of those remains, including those of Steely.

Family members say it helps bring closure no matter how long it has been. His great-nephew Mark Steely said he is already hearing plans to line the streets in honor of Ulis' service.