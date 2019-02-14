Kentucky school district votes to close, merge with neighbor

The school board of Silver Grove, Kentucky, has voted to close and merge with the school district in Campbell County.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Silver Grove board voted for the merger Monday. The board also approved a tentative merger agreement requiring the county district to consider Silver Grove's qualified personnel for vacant positions.

The agreement also requires Silver Grove board members to relinquish their seats upon the merger's finalization. The board says member Melanie Pelle says she won't relinquish her seat.

County Superintendent David Rust says his school board will vote at its next meeting on whether to accept the merger.

The state education department says Silver Grove had about 160 students in one school in the 2017-18 school year, while Campbell County had about 4,800 students in eight schools.

