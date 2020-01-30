Kentucky school employee accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

A Kentucky school employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Kentucky State Police, they investigated a complaint involving a Trimble County High School employee and a student of the school.

KSP says 23-year-old Alexandra Lawhorn, of Bedford, was arrested on two counts of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

We're told Lawhorn was an Instructional Assistant at the high school at the time of the allegation.

The investigation is ongoing.