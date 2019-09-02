Kentucky school employee resigns amid allegations over shaking child

A Kentucky school employee has resigned following an investigation into allegations that the person shook a young child in August.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports parents received a letter about the reported incident that happened at the Chapman Child Care Center in Covington.

The school district said the employee was accused of shaking the child Aug. 26, and once administrators found out what happened, the person was reported to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Covington police tell FOX19 the child is a girl, and there is an active investigation. The child was taken to a hospital, but police are not revealing the extent of her injuries.