New program announced to enforce Kentucky's tobacco-free schools law

Several groups are coming together at the Kentucky School Boards Association to announce the new program to help school districts implement the new tobacco-free state law.

New program helps enforce the tobacco-free school campus law (WKYT)

This new program allows school districts to order metal signs for entrances and outdoor sports venues as well as other tools to help enforce the law. The law also includes electronic cigarettes.

"They aren’t just harmless water vapor. e-cigarettes are chock-full of nicotine and poisons that are sickening and addicting or kids. So let’s call them what they are -- tobacco products," said Ben Chandler, president of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

70 school districts already had tobacco-free policies, but the number has nearly doubled since the law's passage.

The law calls for all districts to be in compliance by the 2020-2021 school year.