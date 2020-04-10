Kentucky senior facilities grapple with COVID-19, keeping residents safe

Families across the country continue to say goodbye to loved ones lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior citizen facilities are making changes daily, based on recommendations from the CDC, state recommendations, and lessons learned from Washington. (Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)

Here in Kentucky, Governor Beshear announced six more deaths on Thursday.

Three of those victims were people living in nursing homes. On Friday, WKYT learned of at least 20 cases at a nursing home in Adair County.

Long term healthcare officials in Kentucky have been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 for more than a month, as national news was spreading.

“We got news about what was happening in Washington State,” says Betsy Johnson, with the Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities.

“It really became, at least for me, personally, very real,” she says. “So, at that time we started ramping up trying to be prepared.”

Governor Beshear ordered visitors restricted, but facilities added additional steps.

“It's everything from restricting visitors, of course, to no longer having, unfortunately for the residence activities where they gather in large settings, no more communal dining,” says Johnson.

Despite those steps, the virus is still making its way to some vulnerable communities. On Thursday, the governor announced at least 152 people have been infected in Kentucky nursing homes, with 16 deaths.

Johnsons says senior citizen facilities are making changes daily, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC,) state recommendations, and lessons learned from Washington.

“That was one concern, so they are going from one building to the other building providing their services and unknowingly spreading the virus,” explains Johnson. “So steps were taken in place to make sure that that wasn't happening. That we were having dedicated therapists and nurses coming to one building to the extent that was possible.”

In Louisville Treyton Oak Towers has had 29 cases, with four deaths.

Johnsons Expects new protocol after the governor announced the formation of a long term care task force.

