Kentucky sheriff in rehab after second DUI arrest in 5 years

The sheriff of one Kentucky county has entered rehab after he was arrested for DUI for the second time in five years.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Breckinridge County Jerome "Todd" Pate was arrested Friday night and booked into the Hardin County Jail. He was supposed to appear in court Tuesday morning, but his attorney was present to say he has checked into a Tennessee rehab facility.

Pate is accused of hitting a woman's car and utility pole on Ky. 259 before crashing into a barbed wire fence.

Police say Pate's blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

Pate previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2015.