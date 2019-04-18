Kentucky sheriff indicted after second DUI arrest

A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted following his second DUI arrest.

WAVE3 reports that Breckenridge County Sheriff Todd Pate has been indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment, and one count each of tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle under the influence.

These charges come after Pate was arrested last month after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Breckenridge County. His arrest report stated his blood-alcohol content was measured at .159, according to WAVE3.

Pate’s attorney told WAVE3 News after the arrest that his client was entering a rehabilitation program in Tennessee.

Pate also previously pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in 2015.

