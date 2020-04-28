Kentucky star Autumn Humes announces return to team in 2021

Senior pitcher Autumn Humes has announced her plans to return to Kentucky for 2021, she announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Humes was a senior in 2020, but with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, Humes has decided to play for Kentucky in 2021 with the Wildcats.

The Bald Knob, Arkansas, native has appeared in 90 games for the Wildcats in her career, as a pitcher and designated player. Humes this past season set new career highs at the plate in home runs (4), runs batted in (15), doubles (2), hits (9) and batting average (.300).

Additionally, Humes was 5-0 in the circle in 2021 with a 3.19 ERA and three complete games, including a shutout. Her 37.1 innings were strong, as she only allowed 11 walks to 21 strikeouts and held opponents to under .260 hitting.

Humes was a member of the 2019 Southeastern Conference All-Tournament Team and the SEC Pitcher of the Week on March 12, 2019 as part of her best year in the circle as a Wildcat last year. On Monday, Humes was named the CATSPY Community Award Service winner along with volleyball’s Avery Skinner.

She was the first transfer that Rachel Lawson ever brought into her program in 2018 after spending the 2017 season at Harding University in Arkansas where she was named the Division II National Freshman of the Year.

“Hey, BBN! I’m happy to announce I’ll be taking the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. Although I’m overwhelmed with emotions, I am so blessed and excited to play in a Kentucky uniform one more year! Thank you to my teammates who I love so dearly, my coaches who push me to be my best, our softball staff who set us up for success and my family who supports me endlessly. See ya on the field in 2021!” – Autumn Humes