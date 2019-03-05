Kentucky state workers treating nuisance weeds on highways

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are getting a jump on nuisance weeds that grow along the state's highways.

The treatments beginning this month will aid in controlling the spread of undesirable plants along state highway rights of way.

The cabinet says the weeds, left uncontrolled, can grow so large they could interfere with a driver's line of vision. The weeds can also damage pavement and create drainage problems.

The treatments will target Johnson grass, giant foxtail, Canada thistle, poison hemlock, Japanese knotweed, kudzu and others.

Property owners who treat noxious weeds on private property can request the eradication of weeds found on adjacent state-owned right of way. The cabinet says those property owners should contact the appropriate district highway office.

