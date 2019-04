A Monday morning fire at a Kentucky steel plant forced some nearby to shelter in place.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports he fire happened at Steel Technologies on U.S. 42 in Gallatin County.

People who lived nearby were asked to stay indoors as a hazardous materials team responded. Responders would life the shelter-in-place advisory later in the morning.

The fire impacted some who attend Gallatin County Schools to not be able to be picked up by a school bus.