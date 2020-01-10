Kentucky store raising money for Australia

A Lexington t-shirt company is raising money to help the victims of the bushfires in Australia.

Shop Local Kentucky is selling a specially-printed koala-themed shirt.

The store says 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to help animals in Australia.

The "Down Under Tee" was launched on Thursday, and store owners say they have already raised more than $20,000 for the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.

You can purchase the shirt for $25 at thekyshop.com.