Kentucky student team surveying how COVID-19 has affected their peers

Some high school students are surveying their peers about how COVID-19, and the changes it has brought on, are affecting them.

The Prichard Committee’s Student Voice Team is trying to be just that, a voice for students across Kentucky. (WKYT)

said Emanuelle Sippy, The Prichard Committee Student Voice Team.

While the learning part of school is one thing, the social aspect is proving to be just as important. Emanuelle Sippy says they’ve learned some alarming things about mental health so far.

“Some of the trends are that students are less motivated, more stressed, more depressed, and reporting more feelings of worthlessness,” Sippy said.

Students went from seeing hundreds of people every day, to nothing. It’s a challenge the Henry Clay cheerleaders are trying to overcome too.

“We were so used to seeing them every single day, especially with cheer,” Iza Gaworski said.

“My teammates, we’re kind of like a family," Kendal Goldthorpe said. "We’re together every day.”

The girls say they’re staying busy, and staying in shape.

“I’ve been running every day for like an hour at night,” said Ainsley Wilson.

That’s actually a positive trend Sippy says the survey has revealed too.

“We do know that this flexibility is providing students with some advantages to practice healthier habits about working out, sleeping, taking care of themselves,” Sippy said.

It’s conversations like this that the Student Voice Team hopes to learn from, so they can take the information back to lawmakers and leaders.

“We believe that students are the primary stakeholders of the education system,” Sippy said

And for students who want to take the survey: https://t.co/H8TN0dtVgm — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) May 20, 2020

So, they can help craft whatever the new normal of learning will be. High school and middle school students can still take the survey.