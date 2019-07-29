Kentucky superintendent says some classes may not be offered in future because of teacher shortage

Kentucky needs teachers. That is the message state officials sent out last week saying there is a teacher shortage impacting many Kentucky school districts. One of the districts in need of teachers is Estill County.

"As of right now we have 3 or 4 positions that are not filled," said Superintendent Jeff Saylor.

Last week the state's education commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis acknowledged the shortage and talked about their plans to focus on recruitment into the profession.

"I've been in this business for 34 years and I never dreamed that we would have a hard time filling a P.E. and health position," said Saylor.

Whether it is due to attrition rates or retirements Saylor says there are simply more positions than there are young people choosing education as a career. He says this struggle is especially difficult because they want quality people who truly want to be in that specific position

"Kids know when teachers care about their subject area and they know when they are being sincere about their reasons for being here ... kids know," explained Saylor.

The Estill County superintendent is doubtful that they will fill their need of a foreign language teacher for the upcoming year. He says if that is the case they hope to have some agreements with local colleges to fulfill the needs of students already on a path requiring Spanish. However, he says it will potentially impact future course offerings.

"Moving forward Spanish would probably not be an option for students in Estill County," said Saylor.

It is a slippery slope Saylor says the state has been on for many years and he believes the solution will come when all groups involved in education truly work together.

"We need to be able to sit together as a group and put partisan politics aside. We need to decide, do we want to make teaching an attractive field to go into? If we cannot stop this rhetoric that we hear out there, all the negativity on both sides of the aisle, and come together to compromise and figure out what is best for our kids then we are going to be in trouble."

The state's education department says they plan to use programs like 'Teach for America' to fill spots. They are also looking into alternative certification routes and hiring based on work experience.