Kentucky superintendents lay out priorities for upcoming legislative session

A group of superintendents in Kentucky is making it their priority to talk about what they want to see done in the upcoming legislative session.

Superintendents gathered in Lexington Tuesday to highlight a few of their needs for the next legislative session. One of their biggest needs was more funding.

Over the past two decades, funding for education in Kentucky has dropped from 52 percent of the state's budget to 43 percent.

They said if funding was at the same level it was in 1996 there would be an extra $1 billion available to schools.

"Shared accountability means that all of us are responsible to make sure that our children have an opportunity to fulfill their unlimited potential," said Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk.

The other main issue they brought up was the lack of qualified people to teach Kentucky's children.

"There is a teacher shortage crisis. There are not enough people going into the profession so how do we improve the pipeline, expand the pipeline of those coming in while at the same time improving conditions in which our current folks work," said Woodford County Superintendent Scott Hawkins.

They also say the lack of clarity on the pension issue isn't helping.

"With the uncertainty of what’s going on with the pension, I think that that does impact the number of individuals that would pursue the job," said Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively.

The superintendents opposed efforts to create vouchers and tax credits for private schools. The group EdChoice Kentucky responded to the issue claiming the money for private schools wouldn't come from the public school system.

"When this idea has been tried in other states it’s actually saved taxpayers money for those governments. We could do the same for Kentucky," said EdChoice Kentucky President Charles Leis.

The superintendents say they hope to have a presence in Frankfort to be involved in the process as early as possible.

"What are we not going to provide for our children? Because if we lose funding that will be the impact. What service will a child not receive because of lack of funding?" said Marion County Superintendent Taylora Schlosser.

The group said they encouraged districts to develop a professional leave process to send representatives to Frankfort during the legislative session.