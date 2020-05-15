Kentucky target DeAndre Williams commits to Memphis

Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams is heading to Memphis.

His other three finalists were Baylor, Arkansas and Kentucky.

The 6'9'' sophomore appeared in just eighteen games last season due to a back injury, but was able to average 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

"He [Hardaway] did a helluva job on recruiting me, and he just put a lot of effort into recruiting me," Williams told 247Sports. "He told me that he can develop me, and I believe him because he's already played at the next level."

Kentucky was a legitimate option for Williams, but once the Wildcats added Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, minutes became a factor in the decision.