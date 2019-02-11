Kentucky teacher accused of having drunken sex with 15-year-old former student

A Kentucky teacher is accused of having sex with her former student.

Amy Hamilton, who is a current Oldham County School teacher and previously taught at Meade County Schools, was at her home in Corydon, Indiana, in March of 2018 with a 15-year-old boy.

Police say she provided the child with alcohol, around nine beers, and Hamilton consumed many bottles of wine.

Court documents say the student made advances earlier in the day, but Hamilton resisted. However, she later led him to her bedroom where they had sex, according to documents.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk charged Hamilton with sexual misconduct with a minor, which is a felony. She is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor.

A guilty verdict on the felony charge could come with a sentence of 12 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office said Hamilton met the child when she was a teacher in Meade County, but is not accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the student while she was a teacher.

Police said the two kept in contact through texting when she left the district to work at South Oldham High School in December 2017.

Gray television affiliate WAVE reports that when asked about the allegations, a representative for Oldham County Schools said, "This information is new to us, but we will take the appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our students."

Meade County Schools superintendent John Millay said he was not aware of the allegations until WAVE 3 News asked about it. He confirmed Hamilton used to work for the district and said they will be further looking into what happened.

Hamilton turned herself into the Harrison County Jail on Monday morning and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Her first court date is February 19 at 9 a.m.

