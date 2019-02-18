Kentucky teacher uses corgis in classroom

One Hardin County teacher is using her show dogs to improve productivity in the classroom.

Clint, 11 and Victoria, 7 are two corgis who belong to J.T. Alton Middle School resource classroom teacher Sylvia Stuckey.

The News Enterprise reports Stuckey brings at least one of the dogs to school almost every day.

She says the dogs have led to less fighting among the students, improved work ethic and better attendance.

The puppies reportedly also act as stress relief, for other educators.