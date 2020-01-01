Kentucky teachers hopeful for a cooperative year in Frankfort with new administration

Teachers are supporting Governor Andy Beshear's decision on teacher 'sickouts.'

Several hundred teachers gathered to protest perceived attacks on public education at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday that teachers who protested at the State Capitol during the 2019 General Assembly session did not break the law.

“We are rescinding the prior administration’s stance to make clear that our teachers and educators never broke the law and are welcome in Frankfort,” said Gov. Beshear.

"I think we made it clear. I think the legislators understand that we won't back down," said Jessica Hiler, the president of the Fayette County Education Association.

In August, former Governor Matt Bevin's labor cabinet determined that the more than 1,000 teachers broke state law by participating in the 'sickout.'

"That's the last resort for us to have to leave our classroom to be in Frankfort, so I think our profession was under attack. We have to do something, we have to stand up for our kids," said Hiler.

Beshear has been on a mission in his first weeks in office to fulfill a campaign promise he made to teachers.

Before Tuesday's announcement, Beshear's Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts wrote a letter to the inspector general saying teachers were exercising their constitutional rights during the rallies.

"I think with a governor that's supportive of education, I think it will be a different environment and a different feeling this year," Hiler said.

As Kentucky's general assembly prepares to start a new session, teachers are hopeful the governor and lawmakers can work together to benefit education.

"We don't want to have to be screaming and yelling in Frankfort," said Hiler. "We want to be at the table. We want to make decisions that affect our kids and our profession. That's what we want."

The general assembly reconvenes Tuesday, Jan. 7.