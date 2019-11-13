Kentucky teachers to be grand marshals for Beshear's inauguration parade

Governor-elect Andy Beshear is moving forward with plans for his inauguration as Kentucky's 63rd governor.

A group of Kentucky teachers will serve as the grand marshals for the inauguration parade. It's set for Dec. 10 in Frankfort.

“In my first inauguration announcement, I want to show my appreciation for our public educators, who work tirelessly, every day to improve the lives of our children and lift up our communities, and that is why I am naming them inauguration parade grand marshals," Beshear said Wednesday.

The Kentucky Education Association's president called the appointment an honor and tribute to educators.

“It signals Gov.-elect Beshear’s and Lt. Gov.-elect Coleman’s clear commitment to public education and a renewed respect for Kentucky’s educators, who faced withering attacks from the previous administration," said KEA President Eddie Campbell.

Beshear also named honorary inauguration co-chairs to help with the administration's transition.

The honorary chairs include Lonnie Ali, of Louisville; Mayor Greg Fischer, of Louisville; Kentucky House Minority Leader Rep. Rocky Adkins, of Sandy Hook; Rep. Patti Minter, of Bowling Green; Mayor Joe Meyer, of Covington; and Jim Gray, former mayor of Lexington.

“Kentuckians will benefit from having a governor who respects our rich history and all our citizens, and a governor who knows how to work well with the legislature and others. Andy will be all of that on day one,' said former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray.