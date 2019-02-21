Kentucky teen at center of viral encounter sues over stories

The Kentucky teen at the heart of an encounter last month with a Native American activist is suing The Washington Post for $250 million. He is also threatening legal action against The Associated Press and other news organizations.

In papers filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky, Nicholas Sandmann and his parents alleged that the Post had engaged in "targeting and bullying" and modern "McCarthyism."

President Donald Trump cheered the lawsuit, tweeting Wednesday that "Covington student suing WAPO. Go get them Nick. Fake News!" The legal action, and possible future ones, comes at a time of intense scrutiny of Trump's relationship with the press, which he has repeatedly labeled the "enemy of the people."

