Kentucky teen charged in rape of juvenile at high school

An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old without her consent.

According to television station KFVS, police received a report about the incident from faculty at the Fulton City High School.

Investigators brought Rodney Hollowell down to the Fulton Police Department for questioning, and say Hollowell admitted to having sexual contact with the juvenile.

Hollowell is charged with rape and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.

