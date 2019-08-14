Kentucky teen gets cellphone confiscated, uses smart fridge to keep tweeting from Ariana Grande fan account

A Kentucky teen has taken Twitter by storm after she had to resort to using an LG smart refrigerator to keep her Ariana Grande fan account active.

CBS News reports Twitter user Dorothy, whose handle is @thankunext327, was able to keep her account active following an Aug. 4 tweet where she said her mom took her phone.

The teen told CBS News she was initially punished for being preoccupied with her phone when boiling rice. The stove burst into flames, and she lost her phone as a result.

The teen was able to continue tweeting on the Nintendo DS, but her mother caught her in the act and threatened to shut down the account. Dorothy would continue to tweet using her Wii while she searched for other devices.

Dorothy would eventually find her DS, and her efforts to keep active on social media caught the attention of Twitter. Dorothy's mother would once again restrict her electronic usage, so she had to take drastic actions on Aug. 8.

"I do not know if this is going to tweet. I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again," Dorothy tweeted.

Dorothy's trials and tribulations caught the attention of thousands, and she also had LG Electronics tweet out support. She has gained approximately 30,000 followers without having her phone back.

She conducted the CBS interview with an iPod, and she doesn't know when she will get her phone back.