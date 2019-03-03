Kentucky teen killed in Interstate 65 collision

An 18-year-old Kentucky woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police say the collision happened Sunday morning near the 55 mile marker in Hart County.

18-year-old Kimberly Linder of Elizabethtown was traveling southbound when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle would re-enter the road where another driver hit Linder's car.

Linder was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.