Kentucky theft suspect on the run since 2018 found in SC

A Kentucky man accused of stealing around $25,000 from a nonprofit to pay off social media scammers was found in South Carolina, after being on the run since November 2018.

David Boggs Jr. was charged Thursday with theft. He was the executive director of Paducah’s annual Barbecue on the River festival.

Paducah police said Boggs was blackmailed by social media scammers, who accused him of sending an inappropriate image to a minor.

Police said Boggs used his own money and stolen funds from the barbecue organization to pay the scammers.

Police tracked Boggs to a mobile home park in Columbia, South Carolina. It’s unclear whether Boggs had an attorney.