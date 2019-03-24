Kentucky to face Houston in Sweet 16 after Cougars' victory over Ohio State

The Kentucky Wildcats will play one of the hottest teams in college basketball for its Sweet 16 matchup in Kansas City.

The 3-seed Houston Cougars led for most of its game against 11-seed Ohio State to get past the Buckeyes in its second round matchup 74-59. Houston has amassed a 33-3 record this season, winning the AAC regular season title. Its only losses this season are against Cincinnati, UCF and Temple.

Kentucky narrowly escaped an upset against Wofford Saturday to move on to the Sweet 16.

The game will take place Friday night after the conclusion of Auburn vs. North Carolina.