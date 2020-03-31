Kentucky to host Richmond at Rupp next season

Richmond coach Chris Mooney makes a point to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Kentucky will host Richmond as part of its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule at Rupp Arena.

This is the fourth non-conference game on next season's schedule for Kentucky. The Wildcats are playing Kansas at the Champions Classic in Chicago, Michigan on December 6 in London and their annual game with Louisville. This year's rivalry game with the Cardinals will be played at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Spiders finished 24-7 this season and finished second in the Atlantic 10 behind projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Dayton.

 
