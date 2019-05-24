Kentucky toddler dies a day after being found in a pond

A toddler found unresponsive in a pond in Western Kentucky has died.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said a woman called 911 on Wednesday to report her 1-year-old child was found in a pond near her home. The child was not breathing.

Dispatchers gave the woman CPR instructions over the phone until first responders could arrive.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Nashville.

The sheriff's office said it was notified a day later that the child had died.

The investigation is ongoing by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.

