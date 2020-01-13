Kentucky town changes name to honor WWE Superstar

A Kentucky town renamed itself in honor of a World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar.

Corbin renamed itself to "King Corbin" for a day, after a campaign by WWE officials.

It was to honor current WWE Superstar King Corbin, so named because he is the latest winner of the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE held a show at the Corbin Arena Sunday, Jan. 13. After an official proclamation from Mayor Suzie Razmus, the town was renamed for the day WWE was in town.

King Corbin, who plays a villain or "heel", was quick to gloat about the change on Instagram.

He said quote, "The royal power of [King Corbin] knows no bounds!"

WWE will be at Rupp Arena Monday night for the televised Monday Night RAW. Corbin, a Smackdown Superstar, is not scheduled to be on the show.