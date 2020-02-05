Kentucky towns submitted to be on HGTV's Home Town Takeover

Several Kentucky towns have made their submissions to be featured on a new HGTV show!

Lawrenceburg, Ky., in Anderson County has been submitted for consideration to be the city they choose for the show Home Town Takeover.

The show, hosted by Ben and Erin Napier from the series 'Home Town,' will makeover an entire town. The six-episode special event is set to air on HGTV in 2021.

The criteria for the show include towns with a population of 40,000 or less, homes with great architecture and a Main Street that needs some work.

The Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism office teamed up with the Anderson Public Library to put together a video to enter, and also submitted a 1,300-word description of why they think the town should be chosen for the show.

A sixth-grader from Burkesville, Ky., has also submitted a video application to get her town on the show.