Kentucky transportation worker fatally injured in work zone

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a longtime employee has died after being hit in a work zone.

The agency said a sheriff's office investigation indicates 44-year-old Keith Jewell was killed Friday when he was hit by a contractor's truck on Kentucky 70 near the Mannsville community in Taylor County.

Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas said in a news release that Jewell had nearly 20 years of service. The release said Jewell worked his way up to highway superintendent and had recently worked as highway technician.

