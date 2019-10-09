Kentucky trespasser crawls into dog cage after being confronted

People at a home in Kentucky say they had a bizarre late-night encounter with a trespasser.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports Debra Caudill of Ashland was on a swing with her son in the backyard when they heard a loud noise. Then they spotted a man on their property.

Caudill would call 911 while her son went to get a gun. The son confronted the trespasser, who would then resort to crawling in a dog cage.

"The guy crawls in the dog cage," Caudill said. "I have no clue why he crawled in the cage."

The man stayed in the dog cage until the police arrived. Ashland police say they took the man to the hospital, and they haven't announced any charges.