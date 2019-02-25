Kentucky troopers rescue women swept away by floodwaters

Kentucky State Police say troopers have rescued a woman whose vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.

Troopers received a call Saturday morning from Clay County 911 saying a vehicle was swept away when driving through high water on Chop Bottom Road.

Manchester police joined troopers in the rescue. When they arrived, they found the vehicle 200 feet out in what was described as "swift-moving" water, and woman was screaming for help.

Law enforcement waded out into the waters to rescue the three women. Moments after the rescue, the vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.