Kentucky using double-bye to reset, refocus for SEC Tournament

For the tenth time under Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky is a Top 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. That consistency is remarkable and as the No. 3 seed this season, the Wildcats earned that coveted double-bye.

With an automatic spot in Friday's quarterfinals, Kentucky had plenty of time to rest, a luxury that means a lot to redshirt senior Sabrina Haines.

"It is incredible. You learn to understand it when you get older," said Haines. "Now that I am in my 5th year, it's really nice. Mostly because it shows our hard work throughout the season. Not just SEC play, everything. Even though we are the No. 3 seed, we still want to beat everybody. We want to win the tournament and hopefully rest helps us with that."

"It was great to get time to refocus and to make sure everybody is healthy," said SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard. "Everyone is getting the right recovery to continue to stay healthy. It was great to get those days of rest, but when we came back it was just as energetic as any other time."

If you remember, Kentucky was one-and-done last season with an early exit to Missouri. That loss will certainly be a motivating factor as the Wildcats get set to face Tennessee Friday night.