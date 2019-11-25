Kentucky veteran honored for his service in the Korean War

A Kentucky veteran was given a special award for his service in the Korean War. Roy Bates’s family accepted the Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal for his time in the Korean War.

"We all call him our patriot. He truly was an American Patriot," his daughter, Charlene Hollinsworth, says.

Bates died on July 4, 2019, but his story lives on. Bates enlisted in the Marine Corps when he turned 18 and served in the Korean War. Less than a year later, his leg was blown off by a land mine during an ambush. He spent 7 years in and out of hospitals and had 32 surgeries.

"I look back and I think I never once heard him say 'my life is over. I can't do this, I can't do that.' There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do," Hollinsworth recalls.

Bates lived out the rest of his life in Winchester until his death. A few weeks later, his story was shared by Congressman Andy Barr on the House floor. Barr knew Bates for many years.

Barr’s tribute caught the attention of the South Korean Embassy, and Bates was awarded the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.

"The Republic of Korea created the Ambassador of Peace award to recognize American service members who, in the course of their service, did extraordinary things in defense of freedom," Barr explains.

Barr presented the medal to Hollinsworth in front of a crowd of veterans, and she knows her favorite veteran was watching too.

"Somehow I like to think that even though he's not here for this one that he is getting to watch from the best seat in the house," she says emotionally.

In addition to this award, Bates was also a Purple Heart recipient and was awarded several military medals throughout his lifetime.