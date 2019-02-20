Kentucky wants to give historic site to EKU

The state may be giving the White Hall State Historic Site in northern Madison County to Eastern Kentucky University.

EKU's Board of Regents will vote on Friday whether or not to authorize the transfer of the historic mansion and property. If the measure is approved, the site will be transferred from the state Department of Parks to the state university.

According to a joint statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and EKU, the move would save the state money and provide opportunities for the university to offer student and community programming and events at the historic site.

The statement also says that White Hall would remain a state historic site, and will remain open to the public.

White Hall was built in the 1780s by General Green Clay, who served in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.