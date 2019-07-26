Kentucky wildlife center hosts hunting and fishing day

Kentucky's Salato Wildlife Education Center is hosting a hunting and fishing day.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says admission to the Salato center in Frankfort is free on Aug. 10. It says there will be several hands-on demonstrations and presentations aimed at giving people of all ages an introduction to fishing and hunting.

Those who attend can try 3-D archery, archery trap shooting, air rifle shooting, casting and fishing. There will also be an elk presentation.

In addition to the special events, the Salato center features some of Kentucky's native wildlife in naturalized enclosures and has multiple trails in wooded areas.

