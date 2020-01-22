Kentucky will continue hemp program as pilot for a year

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it will continue operating its hemp program as a research pilot program for another year before transitioning to a commercial program.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a news release Tuesday that Congress gave state agriculture departments the option to continue pilot programs before submitting plans to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Growers can apply until March 15 to grow hemp in Kentucky. The application is available online.

Processor applications are also available there and will be accepted year-round.

